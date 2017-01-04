Are Kebabs The Next Hamburgers?
In her first book, culinary historian Sarah Lohman describes American food as a quintessentially immigrant cuisine, shaped by all the same factors that have impacted immigrants: war, commerce,…
N.J. Democrat Gunning For Senate Seat Wants Community Support
Vin Gopal, 31, described as “a dynamic Democrat in a Republican Combat Zone” officially announced his candidacy for the New Jersey state Senate Jan. 3. PolitickerNJ aptly described…
NYPD Allows Sikhs To Wear Turbans, Restricts Beard Length
— NEW YORK New York Police Department (NYPD) will now allow Sikh officers to wear turbans and beards marking another milestone for members of that religion although it…
$13.75M Gift Helps Set Up Cancer Research Facility In Stony Brook
With two back-to-back gifts from Kavita and Lalit Bahl, totaling $13.75 million, the Stony Brook…
Seminar In Long Island On Demonetization
The American India Public Affairs Committee in cooperation with other organizations held a seminar in…
N.J. Democrat Gunning For Senate Seat Wants Community Support
Vin Gopal, 31, described as “a dynamic Democrat in a Republican Combat Zone” officially announced…
Nassau County Honors Chennai Plastic Surgeon At Tamil Sangam Event
Dr. Karthik Ram, a leading plastic and reconstructive surgeon from India, recently appointed international member…
Mina Malik Resigns After Heading NYPD Watchdog For 23 Months
Mina Malik, the executive director of the Civilian Complaint Review Board, the New York Police…