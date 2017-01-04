Are Kebabs The Next Hamburgers?

Are Kebabs The Next Hamburgers?

January 4, 2017Comments Off on Are Kebabs The Next Hamburgers?Read More

N.J. Democrat Gunning For Senate Seat Wants Community Support

N.J. Democrat Gunning For Senate Seat Wants Community Support

January 4, 2017Comments Off on N.J. Democrat Gunning For Senate Seat Wants Community SupportRead More

NYPD Allows Sikhs To Wear Turbans, Restricts Beard Length

NYPD Allows Sikhs To Wear Turbans, Restricts Beard Length

December 30, 2016Comments Off on NYPD Allows Sikhs To Wear Turbans, Restricts Beard LengthRead More

LEAD STORIES
Are Kebabs The Next Hamburgers?

Are Kebabs The Next Hamburgers?

In her first book, culinary historian Sarah Lohman describes American food as a quintessentially immigrant cuisine, shaped by all the same factors that have impacted immigrants: war, commerce,…

January 4, 2017Comments Off on Are Kebabs The Next Hamburgers?Read More

N.J. Democrat Gunning For Senate Seat Wants Community Support

N.J. Democrat Gunning For Senate Seat Wants Community Support

Vin Gopal, 31, described as “a dynamic Democrat in a Republican Combat Zone” officially announced his candidacy for the New Jersey state Senate Jan. 3. PolitickerNJ aptly described…

January 4, 2017Comments Off on N.J. Democrat Gunning For Senate Seat Wants Community SupportRead More

NYPD Allows Sikhs To Wear Turbans, Restricts Beard Length

NYPD Allows Sikhs To Wear Turbans, Restricts Beard Length

— NEW YORK New York Police Department (NYPD) will now allow Sikh officers to wear turbans and beards marking another milestone for members of that religion although it…

December 30, 2016Comments Off on NYPD Allows Sikhs To Wear Turbans, Restricts Beard LengthRead More

COMMUNITY

$13.75M Gift Helps Set Up Cancer Research Facility In Stony Brook

$13.75M Gift Helps Set Up Cancer Research Facility In Stony Brook

With two back-to-back gifts from Kavita and Lalit Bahl, totaling $13.75 million, the Stony Brook…

January 4, 2017Comments Off on $13.75M Gift Helps Set Up Cancer Research Facility In Stony BrookRead More

Seminar In Long Island On Demonetization

Seminar In Long Island On Demonetization

The American India Public Affairs Committee in cooperation with other organizations held a seminar in…

January 4, 2017Comments Off on Seminar In Long Island On DemonetizationRead More

N.J. Democrat Gunning For Senate Seat Wants Community Support

N.J. Democrat Gunning For Senate Seat Wants Community Support

Vin Gopal, 31, described as “a dynamic Democrat in a Republican Combat Zone” officially announced…

January 4, 2017Comments Off on N.J. Democrat Gunning For Senate Seat Wants Community SupportRead More

Nassau County Honors Chennai Plastic Surgeon At Tamil Sangam Event

Nassau County Honors Chennai Plastic Surgeon At Tamil Sangam Event

Dr. Karthik Ram, a leading plastic and reconstructive surgeon from India, recently appointed international member…

January 3, 2017Comments Off on Nassau County Honors Chennai Plastic Surgeon At Tamil Sangam EventRead More

Mina Malik Resigns After Heading NYPD Watchdog For 23 Months

Mina Malik Resigns After Heading NYPD Watchdog For 23 Months

Mina Malik, the executive director of the Civilian Complaint Review Board, the New York Police…

January 3, 2017Comments Off on Mina Malik Resigns After Heading NYPD Watchdog For 23 MonthsRead More

INDIA

BCCI President, Secretary Removed For Stalling Reforms

BCCI President, Secretary Removed For Stalling Reforms

Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke were removed by the Supreme Court on Jan. 2, for failing to implement administrative reforms…

January 4, 2017Comments Off on BCCI President, Secretary Removed For Stalling ReformsRead More

Karun Nair: The Outlier Of Chepauk

Karun Nair: The Outlier Of Chepauk

In 139 years of test history, no one had achieved what Karun Nair did on December 19 at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai – score a triple century…

January 4, 2017Comments Off on Karun Nair: The Outlier Of ChepaukRead More

Supreme Court Bans Politicians From Using Religion, Caste To Win Votes

The Supreme Court on Jan. 2 prohibited politicians from using religion and caste to garner votes, a verdict that could force political parties to change their strategy in…

January 3, 2017Comments Off on Supreme Court Bans Politicians From Using Religion, Caste To Win VotesRead More

Passage To India

Spread The Sense Of Brotherhood

Spread The Sense Of Brotherhood

On the Ground in India: Perspectives from American India Foundation’s Clinton Fellows The most profound piece of advice I was offered…

August 24, 2016Comments Off on Spread The Sense Of BrotherhoodRead More

Man Visiting From Guyana Shot Dead In Queens Robbery

Man Visiting From Guyana Shot Dead In Queens Robbery

The first known homicide of this year in New…

Judge Denies ‘Serial’ Subject Adnan Syed’s Release On Bail

Judge Denies ‘Serial’ Subject Adnan Syed’s Release On Bail

A judge in Baltimore’s circuit court has denied request…

Kidnapped Priest Seeks Help, Government Says Efforts Continue

Kidnapped Priest Seeks Help, Government Says Efforts Continue

– NEW DELHI The External Affairs Ministry said on…

Four Men Arrested For Alleged Gang-rape Of American Woman

Four Men Arrested For Alleged Gang-rape Of American Woman

– NEW DELHI Four persons, including a tourist guide,…

N.Y. Man Sentenced For 20 Years For Attempted Hate Murder Of Muslim

A 59-year-old man from Rego Park, Queens, who stabbed…

N.Y. Man Convicted Of Plot To Kill Muslims Sentenced For 30 Years

A man from Galway, New York, who plotted to…

Fathers In Rural India To Be Targeted To Help Stop Sex Trade

Fathers In Rural India To Be Targeted To Help Stop Sex Trade

Fathers in rural India are the target of a…

An Indian Teen Was Raped By Her Father. Village Elders Had Her Whipped

An Indian Teen Was Raped By Her Father. Village Elders Had Her Whipped

— MAUJE JAWALWADI, India The teenage girl, dressed in…

Rajkummar Rao Hopes To Have A Blockbuster Year

Rajkummar Rao Hopes To Have A Blockbuster Year

From “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, “Newton” to “Omerta”, Rajkummar Rao…

Jackky Bhagnani’s Healthy Resolution

Jackky Bhagnani’s Healthy Resolution

– MUMBAI Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani has vowed to stay…

PVR Cinemas Partners With Rentrak

– NEW DELHI PVR Cinemas, a premium movie exhibition…

Working In ‘Love Sonia’ Beyond Satisfying: Richa Chadha

Working In ‘Love Sonia’ Beyond Satisfying: Richa Chadha

– MUMBAI Actress Richa Chadha says working in David…

Navazuddin Says He Joined ‘Munna Michael’ To Overcome Fear Of Dancing

Navazuddin Says He Joined ‘Munna Michael’ To Overcome Fear Of Dancing

– NEW DELHI National Award winning actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui…

B-Town Mourns Film Producer Abis Rizvi’s Death In Istanbul Attack

– MUMBAI Bollywood celebrities like Madhur Bhandarkar, Pooja Bhatt…

Movie-mad Indians Challenged To Rewrite Sexist Bollywood Songs

Movie-mad Indians Challenged To Rewrite Sexist Bollywood Songs

A women’s rights organization is asking movie-mad Indians to…

Audiences No Longer Forced Into Appointment Viewing

– NEW DELHI After garnering critical acclaim for his…

Today’s Children Face Tougher Prospects Than Parents: Study

Today’s Children Face Tougher Prospects Than Parents: Study

Today’s youth are far less likely to earn more…

Many Healthy Years Gained If Heart Failure Risk Factors Avoided

Many Healthy Years Gained If Heart Failure Risk Factors Avoided

Patients without obesity, diabetes or hypertension at age 45…

Sudarshan Kriya Yoga Can Cure Depression, Say UPenn Researchers

Sudarshan Kriya Yoga Can Cure Depression, Say UPenn Researchers

A breathing-based meditation practice, known as Sudarshan Kriya yoga,…

Cardinal Cupich Of Chicago Archdiocese Meets With Indian Catholics

Cardinal Cupich Of Chicago Archdiocese Meets With Indian Catholics

Cardinal Blase Cupich of the Archdiocese of Chicago met…

From The Master Chef’s Table

Christmas table laid by renowned chef, TV host, and…

Recipes From Master Chefs and Renowned Cookbook Writers

Christmas table laid by renowned chef, TV host, and…

Pumpkin Biryani, Tofurkey And Cultural Assimilation

Pumpkin biryani, Tofurkey, or Cranberry chutney with ginger and…

India’s Ancient Christmas Tradition

India’s Ancient Christmas Tradition

Christianity came to India centuries before it entered the…

China Blocks India Request For U.N. Blacklist Masood Azhar

China Blocks India Request For U.N. Blacklist Masood Azhar

China has blocked India’s request to add the head…

Nuclear Suppliers Rule May Keep India In, Pakistan Out

– WASHINGTON A draft proposal for accepting new members…

Political Breakthrough

Political Breakthrough

Indian-Americans made enormous strides in politics as they put…

Community’s Success Makes Diplomacy Easier: India’s U.N. Envoy

Community’s Success Makes Diplomacy Easier: India’s U.N. Envoy

The achievements and success of the Indian-American community has…

Indo-U.S. Ties On Different Plane Compared To U.S.-Pakistan Ties: Envoy

Indo-U.S. Ties On Different Plane Compared To U.S.-Pakistan Ties: Envoy

Condemning cross-border terrorism targeting India, U.S. Ambassador Richard Verma…

Mayor Says New York City Values To Remain Unchanged In Trump Transition

Mayor Says New York City Values To Remain Unchanged In Trump Transition

– NEW YORK New York City values will not…

Consulates To Hold ‘Open House’ To Hear Community Concerns

Consulates To Hold ‘Open House’ To Hear Community Concerns

India’s new ambassador to the United States Navtej Sarna,…

A Community Defense Against Hate Crime Launched In Jackson Heights

A Community Defense Against Hate Crime Launched In Jackson Heights

Hundreds of people from diverse communities gathered to launch…

England must play Buttler in India tests

England must play Buttler in India tests

England, reeling from a historic test loss in Bangladesh,…

I’m A Muslim, A Woman And An Immigrant. I Voted For Trump

I’m A Muslim, A Woman And An Immigrant. I Voted For Trump

A lot is being said now about the “silent…

Give Donald Trump A Chance To Succeed

Give Donald Trump A Chance To Succeed

It is uncanny that a cartoon had predicted his…

What makes America so great for Sunni and Shiite Muslims

What makes America so great for Sunni and Shiite Muslims

In the beginning of Shakespeare’s tragic play “Romeo and…

You don’t have to vote for Clinton or Trump

You don’t have to vote for Clinton or Trump

Contrary to what you may have heard — and…

The Dangerous New Identity Politics in Democracies

The Dangerous New Identity Politics in Democracies

Democracy, under siege in many parts of the world,…

Please stop saying my adopted daughter is ‘lucky’

Please stop saying my adopted daughter is ‘lucky’

A few weeks ago, my husband and I sent…

Why My Friends Saw The Presidential Debate As A Tie

Why My Friends Saw The Presidential Debate As A Tie

On Monday, 30 minutes into the presidential debate, I…

U.S. AFFAIRS

The Fantastic Five

Five Indian-American lawmakers outline their priorities as they gear up to make history in the halls of Congress after the Jan. 3 swearing-in. Illinois Congressman-elect Raja Krishnamoorthi…

December 30, 2016Comments Off on The Fantastic Five

INDIA

BCCI President, Secretary Removed For Stalling Reforms

Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke were removed by the Supreme Court on Jan. 2, for failing to implement administrative…

January 4, 2017Comments Off on BCCI President, Secretary Removed For Stalling Reforms

POLITICS

Supreme Court Bans Politicians From Using Religion, Caste To Win Votes

The Supreme Court on Jan. 2 prohibited politicians from using religion and caste to garner votes, a verdict that could force political parties to change their strategy…

January 3, 2017Comments Off on Supreme Court Bans Politicians From Using Religion, Caste To Win Votes

SOUTH ASIA

China Says To Hold First Military Drills With Nepal Next Year

China will hold its first military drills with Nepal next year, China’s Defence Ministry said on Thursday, in a move that could unnerve neighbouring India. China is…

January 3, 2017Comments Off on China Says To Hold First Military Drills With Nepal Next Year

COMMUNITY

$13.75M Gift Helps Set Up Cancer Research Facility In Stony Brook

With two back-to-back gifts from Kavita and Lalit Bahl, totaling $13.75 million, the Stony Brook University held a dedication ceremony last month for the official opening of…

January 4, 2017Comments Off on $13.75M Gift Helps Set Up Cancer Research Facility In Stony Brook

ENTERTAINMENT

Rajkummar Rao Hopes To Have A Blockbuster Year

From “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, “Newton” to “Omerta”, Rajkummar Rao has varied projects in his kitty for 2017. The actor says he is eager to show them all…

January 4, 2017Comments Off on Rajkummar Rao Hopes To Have A Blockbuster Year

LIFESTYLE

Today’s Children Face Tougher Prospects Than Parents: Study

Today’s youth are far less likely to earn more than their parents did when compared to children born two generations before them, according to a new study…

December 31, 2016Comments Off on Today’s Children Face Tougher Prospects Than Parents: Study

CINEMA

Rajkummar Rao Hopes To Have A Blockbuster Year

From “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, “Newton” to “Omerta”, Rajkummar Rao has varied projects in his kitty for 2017. The actor says he is eager to show them all…

January 4, 2017Comments Off on Rajkummar Rao Hopes To Have A Blockbuster Year